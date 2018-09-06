Columbia Elementary Students Jump For World Record

COLUMBIA- Students at New Haven Elementary got to "jump around" on Wednesday afternoon but it was all for a healthy cause. The plan was for students at various schools all around the world to do jumping jacks for 24 hours in order to set a new Guinness World Record.

The record, which was featured in Kid's National Geographic, was part of First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move plan. The plan is an effort to educate children everywhere about child obesity.

At 12:40 p.m, it was New Haven's turn. The students crossed the street into the parking lot of a retirement home and did jumping jacks for one minute. Residents of the home came out to watch and held signs giving support to the students.

"We're doing a lot of things here in order to keep kids active," physical education teacher Jennifer Peterson said. "If they see how fun it can be to exercise, they might exercise more."

Peterson heard about the event from the district media director and decided it would be fun to implement the project for her students.

At the end of the day, students were given a letter written by Obama thanking them for their participation in the event.