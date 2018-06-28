Columbia Falls at Classic, William Woods Heads to Championship

FULTON, MO - In opening night action at the Arris' Pizza and Pub College Basketball Classic, William Woods University earned a win while Columbia College picked up another loss. The WWU men's basketball team won 75-69 over Lindenwood University-Belleville on the strength of a 19-point outing from Logan Decker.

The Columbia College men's basketball team dropped to 6-4 on the season after falling to Martin Methodist College 65-58. Columbia fell behind 12-5 early, but wasted no time putting themselves back in the game and taking the lead 23-22. At the half the Cougars trailed 30-29 while outrebounding the Red Hawks 21-13.

Martin Methodist was able to stay one step ahead of the Cougars for a majority of the second frame. The Cougars brought the game to within three with just 30 seconds to go, but after two missed free throws they allowed the Red Hawks to take a five point lead and add a pair of made free throws to clinch the victory.

Jordan Dressler led the Cougars with a double-double. The junior forward posted 19 points and 11 rebounds in the loss. Henrique Medeiros also finished in double figures with 16 points.

The tournament wraps up Saturday with a trio of games at Anderson Arena in Fulton. Columbia will take on Lindenwood-Belleville to open the slate at 2 P.M., followed by a 4 P.M. game between the women's teams from William Woods and Lindenwood-Belleville. The Owls men's basketball team will take on Martin Methodist in the championship game of the tournament at 6 P.M.