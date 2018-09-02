Columbia Families Learn for Free at "Fun Day"

COLUMBIA - Close to 1,000 participants, including volunteers, families and community groups, attended the annual MU Parent Link Spring Tiger Family Fest Saturday.

"The idea is to create an environment where families come out and have a great time, but also learn at the same time," Carol Mertensmeyer said. "Parents can learn about things related to science, technology and engineering, while kids get to make arts and crafts."

Mertensmeyer said nearly a hundred students helped contribute to the event. The students were from different departments at MU, such as social work, health sciences, nursing, business and marketing.

"Not only is it families that get to learn and have fun, but even more significant is the college students getting a hands-on experience to engage with families," Mertensmeyer said. "No matter what field, they will probably be in contact with families, so that's what's so special to us."

Everything at the event, including activities and food, were free to the pubilc.

Las Margaritas, one of MU Parent Link's sponsors, provided a free taco bar all day.