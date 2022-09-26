COLUMBIA - As soon as she stepped up to the microphone, Julianna Basi stole the show. The Hickman High School freshman received a standing ovation from the crowd at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for her performance of Katy Perry's 'Firework!'
It capped off an hourlong performance of the fifth annual Basi Family Concert, a charity event to raise money for children with Down Syndrome. Julianna is one of those children.
Julianna's mom, Kate Basi, says she is thrilled with the large community turnout. "It's really fantastic to see this many people come out and support us. As a parent of a child with a disability what you want is for the child to have a place in the community." Julianna's teammates and instructors from the Hickman color guard were also in the audience.
The event raises money for the Kansas City based non-profit Down Syndrome Innovations, which supports children with disabilities. The Basi's worked with the institute to establish services for children with Down Syndrome in Central Missouri.
Every Basi concert has a theme. This year's was time travel. A large cutout of the DeLorean from Back to the Future was set up in the background as the Basi family performed songs and skits.
Amy Stoll, a Down Syndrome Innovations representative at the concert was impressed. "They're such a talented family, oh my gosh."
What might be more impressive is the amount of money the concert raised. As of Sunday afternoon over $10,000 had been donated. That money will help fund what Stoll describes as a "huge need" for Mid-Missouri families that can't make the trip to Kansas City to access their services.
The community will have another chance to show their support on October 8th when the Down Syndrome Institute puts on the fifth annual Down Syndrome Walk at Stankowski Field.
Kate says these events are the family's way of taking action. "The best way that we could raise money was not to go around and just ask people to hand money to us but we'd put on a show for them."