Columbia family's house burns down

COLUMBIA - A Columbia family is safe after their house started on fire Sunday morning.

The fire occurred at 1408 Sir Barton Drive at around 11:00 a.m.

Fire crews observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of the home. Darrin Arends with the Columbia Fire Department said when they arrived crews had to immediately start working.

The family of five was able to escape the house without injury. However, Arrends said he thinks the house will be a total loss.

The next door neighbor said he heard a really loud popping noise before he saw the fire.

"I went and looked outside the window and the front of their black car was on fire and the front side of their house," Carter Fuget said.

He also said by the time he went back inside and came out, the fire at the front of the house looked like it had spread.

It took about twenty minutes for fire crews to get control of the flames.