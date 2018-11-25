Columbia farm offers personally cut Christmas trees

COLUMBIA — The Hinkson Creek Farm is continuing with its traditional choose-and-cut Christmas trees for local folks, but at a reduced cost this year.

After every Thanksgiving, the Alspaugh family opens its Christmas tree farm to the public. People can pull into the farm, and the Alspaugh’s provide them and their families with a measuring stick and a bow saw.

“We give you a measuring stick and a bow saw so you can cut the tree yourself, but if you need help, we’ve got a chainsaw and we can cut it for you,” Bruce Alspaugh, Hinkson Creek owner John Alspaugh’s son, said.

Customers can tour the roughly seven acres of tree farm land to pick out a tree they like. Owner John Asplaugh and his son Bruce said this is a unique way to do it yourself and to have genuinely fresh trees available for local families.

“This is the best time of year because all the families come out and they bring their kids and even the dog, and they take pictures and have a wonderful time,” Alspaugh said. “They can go out and actually cut their own live tree, so when you cut them here, you know where they came from and you know they’re fresh.”

Additionally, the Alspaugh family said the cost for a tree is actually less this year. A year ago, the price per foot cost $4.50. This year, the prices have dropped to $4.00 per foot.

“We charged $4.50 last year and it’s actually four dollars this year,” Bruce Alspaugh said.

Trees can range anywhere from three feet to about 10 feet. John Alspaugh said they supply people the measuring stick so they know how tall of a tree they need to get for their ceiling.

The farm is located on 4150 Mexico Gravel Road just off Highway 63 and north of I-70. The farm is open on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Alspaugh’s will sell trees every day – weather permitting – until Christmas.