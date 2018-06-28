Columbia Farmers Market begins outdoor season

COLUMBIA - On Saturday, the Columbia Farmers Market moved to its outdoor venue for the first time this year. The market was stationed at the Parkade Center since November and will now be at the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) until October.

Show Me Farms vendor Amanda Bennett said the opening day brought a lot more people than she expected despite the colder weather.

"It's just a fun, exciting environment to be in and we've missed it," Bennett said, "We love the outdoor market."

Bennett said she has been working with Show Me Farms since she was 13 years old.

This past February the market released its annual report for 2015, which showed a significant increase in customers and vendors since 2014. The report showed a 27 percent increase in customers, which market employees say came as a result of new educational activities. The market also added a new program called "Munch Money," which allows children to play educational games while their parents shop.

Bennett also said she prefers the outside market to the inside one..

"It's such a different atmosphere with the people and the weather," Bennett said, "It's just such a different world out here."

She said all of Show Me Farms' products, including eggs, beef, pork, chicken and breakfast burritos, are popular items thanks to the community.

"We do very well here and the support from the community is what makes our business great," Bennett said.

Other vendors at the market included Fretboard Coffee, Stanton Brothers Eggs and Goatsbeard Farms.