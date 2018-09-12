Columbia Farmers Market Celebrates Winter Season

COLUMBIA - Columbia Farmers Market celebrated the winter season with a banquet of locally grown foods Sunday evening. The market is open outside during the spring, summer and fall; but farmers and shoppers are not letting the winter's cold weather change the way they get food.

The Farmers Market received a grant last year that funds the winter market. With new technologies and greenhouses, local foods can be grown and sold all year round, even in the Midwest.

The Farmers Market defines "locally grown" as food produced and grown within a 54-mile radius of Columbia.

The Market Director, Caroline Todd, says it is important to have access to a farmers market all year long. Farmers markets offer not only nutritional and health benefits but they also benefit local economies.

"When you purchase and consume locally grown produce, for every dollar you spend at your local produces only market, you keep seven dollars in your local economy... and that's a USDA statistic," said Todd.

Todd says the indoor winter market will have cale and leafy lettuces, winter vegetables, gluten free products, baked goods and meat.

She says, "It's all local, local producers...they have greenhouses and high tunnels."

The outdoor market ends November 19 and the indoor farmers market begins December 3. The winter market will be held at Parkade Plaza and is open to the public.