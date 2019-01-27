Columbia Farmers' Market returns after weather forces cancellations

23 hours 38 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 3:59:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News
By: Natalie Sopyla, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Winter Farmers' Market returned Saturday after winter weather caused cancellations the past two weekends.

Vendors and shoppers came to sell and buy local produce, baked goods and other handmade products.

Organizers canceled the market for the past two weekends for the safety of vendors and shoppers.

Executive Director Corrina Smith said canceling the market is an uncommon occurrence at any time of the year.

“It’s very rare for us to cancel,” she said. “During the summer market we’re open rain or shine.”

Advancements in farming technology have allowed farmers to grow crops without worrying about the weather. However, Smith said canceling the market has a negative effect on the vendors’ pocketbooks.

Smith said she is glad the market, which is located at the Parkade Center on Business Loop 70, was able to return this weekend. She is also looking forward to the market’s upcoming move to the MU Health Care Pavilion at the Columbia Agriculture Park.

“It’s a very exciting thing for us,” Smith said. “The center third [of the new pavilion] will be able to enclose, so our winter market will be held at the Ag Park year round.”

The Winter Farmers' Market will continue to be held every Saturday until March 2. It will then move to the Columbia Agriculture Park on March 9.



More News

Grid
List

Car crashes into column at Club at Old Hawthorne
Car crashes into column at Club at Old Hawthorne
COLUMBIA - A car crashed into a column the Club at Old Hawthorne Sunday afternoon. According to Tom Jordan,... More >>
18 minutes ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 3:19:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Winter Garden Forum inspires home gardeners through harsh winter
Winter Garden Forum inspires home gardeners through harsh winter
COLUMBIA - Discovery Garden Club and the Columbia Public Library partnered to host the 6th annual Winter Garden Forum on... More >>
38 minutes ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 2:59:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Missouri lawmakers look to limit cellphones behind the wheel
Missouri lawmakers look to limit cellphones behind the wheel
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have introduced at least six separate proposals since last month to restrict the use... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 1:37:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

St. Louis-area WWII veterans honored by France
St. Louis-area WWII veterans honored by France
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three St. Louis-area World War II veterans in their 90s who played roles in liberating France... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 1:08:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Mulvaney says Trump will use executive authority if Congress won't fund wall
Mulvaney says Trump will use executive authority if Congress won't fund wall
(CNN) -- Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney maintained Sunday that President Donald Trump will use his executive authority to... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 11:53:00 AM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Missouri pushes again to end economic border war
Missouri pushes again to end economic border war
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Some Missouri lawmakers are pushing legislation that could end a long-running economic border war between their... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 9:54:00 AM CST January 27, 2019 in News

Suspect in Louisiana shooting deaths caught in Virginia
Suspect in Louisiana shooting deaths caught in Virginia
(CNN) -- [Breaking news update 9:31 am ET:] Dakota Theriot, the 21-year-old man wanted in the killing... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 9:01:00 AM CST January 27, 2019 in News

K-9 alerts troopers to 115 lbs. of drugs during I-70 traffic stop
K-9 alerts troopers to 115 lbs. of drugs during I-70 traffic stop
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers are praising a K-9 officer for sniffing out over 100 lbs. of drugs during a... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:59:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Battle High School hosts third annual mouse race
Battle High School hosts third annual mouse race
COLUMBIA - Battle High School baseball and soccer teams raised money Saturday with help from some fuzzy friends. Battle... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:42:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Annual ROC 7K kicks off in cold weather
Annual ROC 7K kicks off in cold weather
COLUMBIA - The annual ROC 7K kicked off Saturday and provided a new challenge for the participants. Craig Franklin... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:33:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Kay Hoflander elected as Missouri GOP chairwoman
Kay Hoflander elected as Missouri GOP chairwoman
JEFFERSON CITY - Kay Hoflander will serve as chairwoman of the Missouri GOP, according to news release. She will lead... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 6:50:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Mizzou basketball suffers an 86-80 overtime loss against No. 25 LSU
Mizzou basketball suffers an 86-80 overtime loss against No. 25 LSU
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers played host to a hot LSU team as they came into Columbia with an 8-game... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 6:02:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in Sports

Handy volunteers fix items during repair fair
Handy volunteers fix items during repair fair
COLUMBIA - Volunteers donated their time Saturday to fix community members' broken items at a free event. More than... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 5:15:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Columbia Disc Golf Club hosts annual Ice Bowl Tournament
Columbia Disc Golf Club hosts annual Ice Bowl Tournament
COLUMBIA - Disc golfers from across the Midwest came to Albert-Oakland Park on Saturday for the 33rd annual Ice Bowl... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 4:30:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Columbia Farmers' Market returns after weather forces cancellations
Columbia Farmers' Market returns after weather forces cancellations
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Winter Farmers' Market returned Saturday after winter weather caused cancellations the past two weekends. Vendors... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 3:59:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Teen arrested in shooting death of another Blue Springs teen
Teen arrested in shooting death of another Blue Springs teen
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County authorities have arrested a 17-year-old boy in the shooting death last year of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 3:28:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

Mechanic: Pothole repairs can be costly
Mechanic: Pothole repairs can be costly
COLUMBIA - The winter season brings more than just snow and ice. More potholes form due to the weather, leaving... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 3:20:00 PM CST January 26, 2019 in News

POLICE: One dead after Columbia homicide
POLICE: One dead after Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Range Line Street early Saturday... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:43:00 AM CST January 26, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 36°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 36°
5pm 36°
6pm 36°
7pm 36°