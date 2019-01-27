Columbia Farmers' Market returns after weather forces cancellations

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Winter Farmers' Market returned Saturday after winter weather caused cancellations the past two weekends.

Vendors and shoppers came to sell and buy local produce, baked goods and other handmade products.

Organizers canceled the market for the past two weekends for the safety of vendors and shoppers.

Executive Director Corrina Smith said canceling the market is an uncommon occurrence at any time of the year.

“It’s very rare for us to cancel,” she said. “During the summer market we’re open rain or shine.”

Advancements in farming technology have allowed farmers to grow crops without worrying about the weather. However, Smith said canceling the market has a negative effect on the vendors’ pocketbooks.

Smith said she is glad the market, which is located at the Parkade Center on Business Loop 70, was able to return this weekend. She is also looking forward to the market’s upcoming move to the MU Health Care Pavilion at the Columbia Agriculture Park.

“It’s a very exciting thing for us,” Smith said. “The center third [of the new pavilion] will be able to enclose, so our winter market will be held at the Ag Park year round.”

The Winter Farmers' Market will continue to be held every Saturday until March 2. It will then move to the Columbia Agriculture Park on March 9.





