Columbia Fast Food Workers Plan Lunch-Hour Strike

COLUMBIA - Some Columbia fast-food workers are expected to walk off their jobs Thursday to call for a $15 per hour wage and the right to form a union.

Columbia'a strike is part of a nationwide event that will span 50 cities and every region of the United States on Thursday. Organizers said they were inspired by similar strikes in large metropolitan areas this summer.

Organizers said they will be joined by local clergy, elected officials, and community supporters. The strikes will affect the lunch hour at McDonald's, Taco Bell and Burger King.

Organizers said there are 2,300 fast-food workers in Columbia and the median wage is $8.53 an hour. Organizers said an adult with one child needs to make $16.47 an hour working full time in the Columbia area just to afford the basics.