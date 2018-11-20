Columbia FastCAT Buses Adjusting Stop Times and Locations

COLUMBIA - FastCAT buses are changing bus stop locations and times starting Monday based on passenger feedback. The FastCAT buses began hitting the streets in mid-August and are meant to be an express route attempting to make transfers with other Columbia Transit routes.

The Transportation Administrator says the FastCAT routes are always trying to listen for passengers' feedback and make adjustments accordingly. These adjustments mean one of the FastCAT buses will be at each stop every 15 minutes.

Beginning Monday, FastCAT has some new times.

Monday-Friday 6:25 a.m. until 10:15 p.m.

Thursday and Friday evening route 9:55 p.m. until 2:25 a.m.

Saturday 9:55 a.m. until 2:25 a.m.

Sunday 11:55 a.m. until 10:15 p.m.

Riders can request a pick up at any intersection along the route and drivers will stop if it is safe. FastCAT buses will pick up at old stops through Wednesday.

A detailed map of FastCAT stops as well as list of stop times is available at RideFastCAT.com.