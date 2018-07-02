Columbia Fire Chief Charles Witt Promotes Randall White to Deputy Fire Chief

COLUMBIA - Fire Chief Charles Witt promoted Randy White to Deputy of Fire Chief.

White, 48, is a 12 year veteran of the department and was most recently assigned as a Captain on Ladder Company 1.

White started as a fire fighter in 1998. He was promoted through the ranks of Engineer and Lieutenant and then to the position of Fire Captain in 2010. White is a 1984 graduate of Truman University and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

White obtained certification for Fire Fighter I and Fire Fighter II, Fire Service Instructor I, and holds certifications as a Hazardous Material Technician and Emergency Medical Technician.

White is experienced in the field of GIS and has worked on special assignments over the past several years to help develop standards of coverage which ensure that personnel and equipment are properly deployed to handle emergency calls. White's duties have also included data analysis to assist command staff in recommendations concerning new fire station locations.