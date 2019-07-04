Columbia Fire Chief Randy White announces retirement

COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire Chief Randy White told announced he will retire from the department effective Friday, Oct. 4.

White joined the department in 1998 and was named Fire Chief in 2015. His previous titles included rank of firefighter I, firefighter II, engineer, lieutenant, captain and deputy chief.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the residents of Columbia for nearly 21 years," he said. "The men and women I have had the pleasure to work with devote their lives to the protection of our community and visitors. I know the strong tradition of service we live by will continue to grow."

Interim City Manager John Glascock said White has done an "outstanding job" leading the department.



"Randy ensured that our department continually improved and sought opportunities for growth," Glascock said. "Under his leadership, he’s laid the foundation of success for a future leader of the department to serve the community with the highest standards."



