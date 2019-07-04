Columbia Fire Chief Randy White announces retirement
COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire Chief Randy White told announced he will retire from the department effective Friday, Oct. 4.
White joined the department in 1998 and was named Fire Chief in 2015. His previous titles included rank of firefighter I, firefighter II, engineer, lieutenant, captain and deputy chief.
"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the residents of Columbia for nearly 21 years," he said. "The men and women I have had the pleasure to work with devote their lives to the protection of our community and visitors. I know the strong tradition of service we live by will continue to grow."
Interim City Manager John Glascock said White has done an "outstanding job" leading the department.
"Randy ensured that our department continually improved and sought opportunities for growth," Glascock said. "Under his leadership, he’s laid the foundation of success for a future leader of the department to serve the community with the highest standards."
Deputy Chief Kyle Fansler will fill the role of acting fire chief after White retires.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Salute to America is the first big city-wide event since the May 23 tornado and recent flooding... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Heat-related incidents have increased this week, according to Dr. Chris Sampson from MU Health Care Emergency Department. ... More >>
in
ELDON (KY3) - Wednesday was a somber day at the race track, as family, friends, and fans of Jason Russell... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire Chief Randy White told announced he will retire from the department effective Friday, Oct. 4. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A kayaker rescued from the Missouri River says he feels "very lucky." Thomas Sidebottom was pulled from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia community will celebrate it's 67th annual Fourth of July celebration Thursday evening. The event will... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman identified as the driver in a fiery crash that seriously injured a man was charged Wednesday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Travel for the 4th of July this year will bring a record number of drivers, facing far longer... More >>
in
ATLANTA (CNN) - Social media platforms had a bit of a meltdown on Wednesday. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri political aides are warning that a state income tax cut is probably off the table... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Firefighters battled a morning fire at a duplex on Hardin Street Wednesday, and said no one was hurt.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested three men Tuesday night in connection with a reported assault and robbery in downtown Columbia. ... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - Emergency search crews found a missing kayaker in the Missouri River late Tuesday night. A... More >>
in
WESTPHALIA - A tractor trailer crash shut down one lane of US 63 near Westphalia in Osage County Tuesday evening.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Friends and family of Tom Hurley continued mourning his death Tuesday. Hurley passed away Sunday. He worked... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Capital Mall in Jefferson City is hoping for approval for a bond to fund the addition... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - More than 100 people lined up in south Columbia to protest detention centers ordered by President Donald Trump.... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The current bridge that runs over the Grindstone Creek near Harrisburg on Missouri Route 124 is 87... More >>
in