Columbia Fire crews put out fire along Vandiver
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a structure fire at G-Wrench's Auto on Vandiver Drive on Sunday.
Fire crews responded to a call of heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building before 3 p.m.
The owner told KOMU 8 News no one should have been in the building.
It's not clear what started the fire. No injuries have been reported.
