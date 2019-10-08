Columbia Fire crews put out fire along Vandiver

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a structure fire at G-Wrench's Auto on Vandiver Drive on Sunday.

Fire crews responded to a call of heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building before 3 p.m.

The owner told KOMU 8 News no one should have been in the building.

It's not clear what started the fire. No injuries have been reported.