Columbia Fire Department able to contain house fire
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a report of a home with heavy smoke and fire Thursday and had it contained in under half an hour.
Seven units from the Columbia Fire Department responded to yesterday's scene and were able to contain the single-story home fire within 15 minutes.
No one was home at the time of the fire, but one cat was able to be rescued. No other injuries are reported.
An Assistant Fire Marshal was on scene to perform an investigation into the cause of the house fire. It was determined the fire started in a storage room; however the exact cause of the fire is undetermined.
The fire department estimated $16,000 worth of damage to the home.
