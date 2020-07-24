Columbia Fire Department announces plans for new station

COLUMBIA —Columbia Fire Department officials said a new fire station will be built on the Southwest side of town in the near future.

Columbia has nine fire stations. Firefighters expect that a new station will make the city safer.

Assistant fire chief Brad Fraizer said the decision to build a new station was due to the growth in population.

“What's happened is our resources have been stretched thinner and that translates into longer response times,” Fraizer said. “A new fire station in the southwest part of the community where we're seeing more growth will allow us to spread our resources out more and bring those response times down."

And residents in the area might see financial benefits, too.

MU law professor Robert H. Jerry, an expert in insurance law, said residents should expect lower insurance premiums in the future.

“If there's another firehouse, all things being equal it will reduce the insurance premium of people who are close to that firehouse,” said Jerry. "But, it may cause, have some ripple effect by improving the service in other parts of the city.”

Columbia city officials say the total cost for the station has not been determined, and that COVID-19 has not had an influence on this.

Bret Arms, who lives in Columbia, said he thinks the fire station is a great addition to his area.

“Personally I like the idea of the fire station across the street," he said. "I think it would be better to have rather than a Break Time that might be open a little later and if we ever have an issue, we have the fire station right across the street,” said Arms. “Also, any kind of insurance going down I love.”

The fire station will be built on the Northwest corner of Scott Blvd. and Route K.

Fire department officials said construction will start soon and be finished by next year.