Columbia Fire Department battles early morning blaze
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department battled an early morning blaze Tuesday.
Captain Lisa Todd said crews received a call at 2:34 a.m. about a structure fire at 2256 Country Lane. Firefighters made it to the house at 2:42 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the chimney.
Todd said crews found fire in the chimney and in the walls of the home.
She said the fire had been put out by 4 a.m., but crews were still on the scene at that time investigating the cause of the fire.
Todd said no one was injured, and crews had not yet determined how much the damage would cost.
