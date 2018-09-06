Columbia Fire Department Extinguish House Fire

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to fire at 12:17 p.m. at a duplex on Hendrix Lane. Firefighters reported seeing heavy black smoke and fire coming from the back corner of the residence.

Firefighters extinguished the fire on the exterior and in the attic of the home. Complete damage is unknown but there is apparent fire damage to the attic along with smoke damage to a back bedroom and bathroom.

No one was home when the fire broke out. There were no injuries. Fire inspectors are still determining the cause of the fire.