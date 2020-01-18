Columbia Fire Department gives safety tips for your home this winter

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Fire Department is reminding residents to make sure their home is safe during these cold temperatures.

"It's really important to have your fireplace cleaned once a year to get all the creosote out of it," said Assistant Columbia Fire Chief Brad Fraizer.



Creosote is a build up of chemical that can cause a chimney fire in your home.

"If the chimney is compromised with cracks that would allow hot gas or heat in general or fire to get through it, it could set your roof on fire," said Fraizer. "It's really important if you haven't had your chimney cleaned within the past year to avoid using it if at all possible."

There are multiple mid-Missouri chimney cleaning services. According to the National Fire Protection Agency, heating equipment, like fire places and space heaters, is the leading cause of home heating fires.

Frazier also said he would not recommend using appliances, such as ovens, to heat your home.

The CDC recommends winterizing your home by installing insulation and storm windows, and cleaning out gutters and repairing leaky roofs.