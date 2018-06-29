Columbia Fire Department Lifts Ban on Outdoor Burning

COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire Department lifted the ban on outdoor burning in Columbia for the bad that began June 26. The burn ban was in effect for 83 days.

Battalion Chief Brad Fraizer, Fire Marshal stated 'Conditions in Columbia including temperature and significant rainfall that coincided with the landfall of hurricane Issac have improved local conditions to what we consider normal for this time of the year'.

Another factor leading to this decision was the improvement of local conditions based on the Keetch-Byram Index.

This index is designed specifically for fire potential assessment. It assigns a number that represents the net effect of evapotranspiration and precipitation in producing cumulative moisture deficiency in deep duff and upper soil layers. It is a continuous index, relating to the flammability of organic material in the ground.