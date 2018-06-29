Columbia Fire Department requesting a change in positions

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Fire Department is requesting the removal of two of its current training positions for two new positions at Columbia’s City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The department is requesting to remove position F9 Battalion Chief of Training and F8 Captain of Training and create two F9 Chief Training Officer positions.

The department plans to reclassify the Battalion Chief position to Chief Training Officer and upgrade Captain of training to Chief Training Officer at its training facility on 700 Big Bear Blvd.

Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer said the reasoning behind it all is because it would make things a lot easier. He said the responsibilities of the training division staff are pretty broad. It includes: EMS training, specialty training, new recruit training, live fire training and many others. Having two equally ranked positions would allow for equal sharing of responsibilities, Fraizer said.

“It made sense for us to make those two positions more equal in terms of rank so they can deliver the same level of training at the same rank,” Fraizer said.

Fraizer also said as the department is growing, operationally it made more sense.

“They could share the workload more evenly and with the wide range of training that we provide it just made sense,” Fraizer said.

Fraizer said in the next few weeks the department will determine who will work the positions. He also said they will maintain the same level of staff as they currently have.

The city council will conduct a second reading and vote at Tuesday’s meeting at 7 p.m. According to the suggested council action, the board recommends to pass the plan.