Columbia Fire Department rescues trapped therapy dog

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Fire Department staged an animal rescue late Thursday night after a therapy dog was found trapped in the bottom of a trench.

The department arrived at 602 Norwalk Drive in north Columbia to find the dog stranded at the bottom of a 20-foot hole. Crews said they could see cracked soil on either side of the hole.

The dog was safely freed using a rescue harness and rope.

The Fire Department reported the dog is fine and was not injured during the rescue operation.