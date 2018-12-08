Columbia Fire Department responds to call about smoke and potential fire

COLUMBIA - Fire crews were on Hanover Boulevard responding to a call of smoke and fire Monday night.

They were there for about two hours Monday night and were going in and out of the home but did not take anything out of the home.

Officials would not confirm much other then they were responding to a call.

According to dispatch logs, they were called to the house around 7:45 in the evening.

The Columbia Fire Department said it will release more details on the event Tuesday morning.