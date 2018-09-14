Columbia Fire Department Responds to Call at MU Dorm

5 years 4 months 1 week ago Wednesday, May 01 2013 May 1, 2013 Wednesday, May 01, 2013 9:51:00 AM CDT May 01, 2013 in News
By: Courtney Kincade

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a call at the Johnston dormitory on MU's campus on Wednesday morning around 10. Johnston dorm is currently undergoing renovations and no students are living there this school year.

When officials arrived the construction workers on the site had already put the small fire out.

Fire Chief John Metz said, "The workers were cutting a pipe when a piece of slag dropped off of it and caught the ground on fire. There was minor property damage to an older computer that was being moved into a supply warehouse on campus, other than that the situation was minor."

Nobody was hurt and the property damage is minimal. Workers in the dorm were allowed back inside around 10:20 a.m.

 

