Columbia Fire Department Responds to Car Fire

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the Fashion Bug parking lot this afternoon in Columbia.

Chief James Weaver told KOMU that a car caught fire outside the store on Conley Road 40 minutes after the owner left the vehicle to go shopping.

After an investigation, Columbia Fire officials could not determine the cause of fire. Weaver said the fire started from inside the passenger compartment and caused $4,000 worth of damage.

Investigators said the car did not have any mechanical issues.

There were no injuries.