Columbia Fire Department responds to possible building collapse

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded Sunday morning to a possible building collapse at the Eagle Crest Apartments in the 1000 block of Queen Ann Drive.

According to a press release, a resident of the complex called 911 saying they hard a loud boom and the living room ceiling was about to collapse.

Upon arriving at the scene around 10:45 a.m., firefighters discovered the ceiling's sheetrock was pulled loose from the ceiling joists. Following that discovery, a representative from the Building, Site, and Development department came to the scene to make sure the structure was stable.

Everyone in the apartment evacuated the premises before the unit's arrival and nobody was injured.

The department's public information officer stresses there was no building collapse and that the sheetrock just came loose from the joists.