Columbia Fire Department responds to semi truck crash on I-70

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched Wednesday at 5:24 p.m. to a semi truck collision on I-70 westbound at the 128 mile marker.

The truck was overturned on its side blocking the inside lane of westbound I-70 for about two and a half hours.

Fire crews responded approximately four minutes later and noticed a substance leaking from the truck.

The department's Hazardous Materials Technicians and Hazardous Materials Truck were called to evaluate the substance. It was determined that approximately 20 gallons of paint leaked from the truck.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources also was called to the scene to clean up the paint.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and there were no other reported injuries.