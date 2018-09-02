Columbia Fire Department Responds to Several Weekend Brush Fires

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to seven brush or grass fires inside the city limits of Columbia over the weekend.

Several of the fires are believed to have been started by fireworks.

"Fortunately, all of the fires this weekend were relatively small and there were no injuries or property damage" said Columbia Fire Captain John Metz. "Unfortunately, as the unseasonable dry conditions persist, an elevated fire danger remains. Any spark or open flame could cause a fire that can quickly grow out of control" Metz said.

The Columbia Fire Department reminds residents that discharging fireworks within the city limits is prohibited by ordinance. Residents are also reminded to use caution with any potential ignition sources such as discarded cigarettes or barbecue grills.