Columbia Fire Department's arson dog team completes annual certification
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department's arson dog team completed its annual certification virtually Friday morning.
According to a news release, Jim Pasley, an investigator for the Columbia Fire Department, and K-9, Izzo, met with a national trainer over zoom for the certification. While teams usually train in person, the event this year went virtual out of safety concerns for COVID-19.
The dog team trainings include locating potential evidence of arson, like gas, oil or fuel.
The video attached shows this year's virtual certification.
In January, KOMU 8's Emily Spain highlighted Izzo, Missouri's sole arson dog.
