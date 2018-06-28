Columbia Fire Marshal Steven Sapp Retiring After 22 Years

COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire Marshal Steven Sapp will retire today after serving the city for more than 22 years.

A public retirement reception will be held from 2 to 4 this afternoon at City Hall in rooms 1A and 1B.

Sapp spent most of his time in the emergency services division responding to fires and medical emergencies.

He began his career with the fire department in 1989 and was promoted to Captain and became Fire Marshal for Columbia in 2001.