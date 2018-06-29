Columbia Fire Officials Remind Residents of Smoke Alarm Safety

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department is reminding residents that working, operable smoke alarms save lives.

Last night, fire crews rushed to a residential structure fire where smoke and flames were coming out of a dishwasher.

The residents had loaded the dishwasher and started the wash cycle. After smelling smoke, they opened the unit and found flames.

Investigators say an electrical malfunction caused the fire.

The damage estimate is $1,500.