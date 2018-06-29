Columbia Fire Station Re-Opens

COLUMBIA - A newly, renovated fire station in Columbia re-opened Thursday. The Columbia Fire Department hosted the 'grand re-opening' of fire station three. The building was originally constructed in 1966 by the University of Missouri. It was designed to house the Missouri Fire and Rescue Training Institute. The building is still owned by the university.

Building renovations began in November of 2011 and wrapped up in April 2012. The building was slightly renovated in the early 90's. Battalion Chief Brad Fraizer says the update was long overdue.

"The station didn't have a drive-thru, where you can pull around. That was one of the changes, it gives us a better response time,"said Fraizer.

The building was also refurbished with new housing for the Firefighters. These new updates prove to be beneficial for the station.

"It's definitely more comfortable living quarters and the ability to drive, to pull into the station, rather than back out is a nice safety feature," said Fraizer.

Fire station three serves the campus at the University of Missouri, as well as residential areas and portions of highway 63.