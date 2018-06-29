Columbia Fire Truck Catches Fire During Maintenance Check

COLUMBIA - A routine vehicle maintenance check at the Columbia Fire Station on Oakland Gravel Road sparked fire Sunday morning when its 75-foot aerial ladder hit high voltage power lines.

Engineers were able to jump clear of the 2009 fire truck, and no other injuries occurred. Fire crews focused on protecting the building before extinguishing the vehicle.

"I can't emphasize how excited we were that no one was injured," Columbia Fire Battalion Chief John Metz said. "That's really the important thing."

Metz said the damaged truck will not cause a lapse in protection for the area.

"We have a reserve apparatus that's already been placed in service with full crews, so there will be no impact to the service and delivery to the community," Metz said.

There is no known damage to the fire station building, but Columbia Water and Light temporarily disconnected power while crews cleared the area.

About 500 to one thousand customers were affected by the power outage, but it did not last more than one hour.