Columbia firefighter goes above and beyond the call of duty

COLUMBIA - One Columbia firefighter said many people call him a hero, but he said he reserves the name for a group far more deserving.

Eric Pooler is traveling to Lesterville on Saturday to work at the Midwest Children's Burn Camp.

“This camp is for pediatric burn survivors. They go once a year during the summer to have fun and be around kids just like them," he said. "They may be made fun of. They may be teased, and this is a chance for them to let all of that go."

This is Pooler's 11th year with the camp and his eighth serving as a quartermaster, completely in charge of the behind the scene duties.

The camp is a week long, and Pool said the activities range from arts and crafts to tubing and archery.

Pooler said each year brings him more fulfillment.

"I think I've seen some of these kids go from age five to 17," he said. “These kids are my heroes. I mean, I come in and do my job, and people say firemen are our heroes. But these kids, they get teased. They go through surgery after surgery, and they endure."