Columbia firefighters honor Lt. Bruce Britt at national memorial

COLUMBIA - Firefighers from the Columbia Fire Department Honor Guard honored their colleague and friend Lieutenant Bruce Britt at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial weekend at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Britt died February 22 2014, while working at the structural collapse of University Village Apartments. Since his death the CFD and Britt's family have continued to honor him and accept awards on his behalf.

Columbia Firefighter Lt. Bruce Britt was one of 83 officers who have passed away in the last year whose name was added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial wall.

Five Columbia firefighters and Britt's family traveled to the Maryland to celebrate the honor.

"We are very blessed in that we have had very very line of duty deaths. This is the first one we've had in my career, and anytime you lose a fellow brother or sister in the line of duty we do the best we can to pay our respects," said Columbia Firefighter Stephanie Kamp.

Kamp was one of the firefighters in attendance, as well as a friend and colleague of Britt before he passed. She was chosen go this weekend as Britt's family escort.

"It's a way that I can pay tribute to his memory," Kamp said. "We want to make sure he receives the respect, and just honor him in any way that we can."

Kamp said even though it was a long and emotional weekend, her favorite part was meeting President Obama who greeted every family member and friend of those that were honored.