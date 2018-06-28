Columbia firefighters practice using new rescue gear

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department tested new rescue equipment at a downtown city garage on Monday.

Lt. Ryan Adams said the department plans to use the equipment with the tech rescue teams for training later this month.

Adams said some of the new gear the department bought includes a tripod for confined space rescue, and a monopod and bipods for trench and high angle rescues.

"We try to prepare as much as we can for those different scenarios," Adams said. "We've been limited on the amount of equipment we've had to use."

Adams said the department paid for the new equipment with a grant from Firehouse Subs. He said the grant was about $15,500.

"The equipment we're replacing was a little outdated, very heavy, very cumbersome," Adams said. "This allows us to be much more mobile and be able to do things many different facets that we weren't able to before."

Adams said the new gear helps firefighters complete work all in one place.

"It's an easy transition with the rope over the wall," Adams said. "We can do all the work from up here. Hauling the rescuer and the victim up or lowering them down."