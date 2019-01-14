Columbia firefighters respond to downed power line
COLUMBIA - Firefighters responded to a power line that fell into a tree Saturday evening.
It happened in the backyard of a house on Crawford Street.
Firefighters said it sparked a small fire, but it was contained.
Firefighters said it took them a while to respond to the call because they had to wait for a snowplow to clear off the road before they drove down it.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Missouri Basketball lost its first SEC road game of the season Sunday against South Carolina, 85-75. ... More >>
in
This story first broke on KOMU 8 News at 5 on Sunday and the KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic App... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Many people spent the morning digging their cars out and helping others on Sunday after a huge snow... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association is planning what it calls the state's largest medical marijuana... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The roof at Columbia Canine Sports Center partially collapsed Saturday. Firefighters said the cause could be the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Firefighters responded to a power line that fell into a tree Saturday evening. It happened in the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport reopened Saturday after an American Airlines plane slid off the runway on Friday. ... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Thousands of Boone County residents had their power restored Sunday, after initially being told they might have... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The American Red Cross is keeping the shelter at Broadway Christian Church open Sunday night for those... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an armed robbery with shots fired in Columbia on Friday. The robbery happened at... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell says he won't seek the death penalty for a man... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in a January 6 homicide. Ruben... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Neighborhoods in mid-Missouri were hit with serious snowfall Friday and residents were shocked by the how fast the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - When Friday’s weather forecast was announced, many businesses decided to adjust their hours. Joe Chevalier, owner of... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A winter storm is poised to leave a blanket of snow this weekend over more than 1,500 miles... More >>
in
Airplane slides off runway at Columbia airport; air traffic control calls plane of passengers "guinea pig"
COLUMBIA - A plane slid-off the runway due to icy conditions at the Columbia Regional Airport shortly after 2 PM... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia plow drivers might not be able to get to neighborhood routes until Sunday morning, according to Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Dozens of preschools and daycares around Boone County closed early or shut down on Friday due to poor... More >>
in