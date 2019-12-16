Columbia firefighters respond to garage fire
COLUMBIA — Firefighters battled a garage fire in the 1400 block of Barnwood Drive Sunday night.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to a tweet from the Columbia Fire Department. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
At 7:10 p.m. this evening Columbia Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of Barnwood Drive. Engine 2 arrived to find fire in the garage. The fire was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/svM5LerysI— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) December 16, 2019
