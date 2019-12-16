Columbia firefighters respond to garage fire

Sunday, December 15 2019
By: Emily Wolf, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA — Firefighters battled a garage fire in the 1400 block of Barnwood Drive Sunday night.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to a tweet from the Columbia Fire Department. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

