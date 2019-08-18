Columbia flea market encourages repurposing "junk"

COLUMBIA - Vendors and shoppers met Saturday Aug. 17 to exchange items at Columbia Flea Swap.

The flea market offers items ranging from car parts and signs to different types of plants.

Jennifer Sutton, a shopper, told KOMU 8 News, she believes flea markets are essential to a community.

"It is something different than just a shopping mall," Sutton says. "Things here are more personable and you can get things for a better price."

Kamie Bolin, a vendor at the market, said she sells here every chance she can get. Bolin said she likes seeing what creative things people can do with what she sells.

"This venue is always so fun because of all the creative minds," Bolin said. "They come through and they'll go I don't know what I'll do with that but I like it. Then they will figure something out. That's what I do a lot."

Bolin said to some people these items are junk that would be thrown away.

"It is a treasure now and a new opportunity, Bolin said.

The market is open every first and third weekend of each month from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.