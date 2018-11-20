Columbia Focus Group to Discuss Public Housing

COLUMBIA - Columbia residents can attend a focus group Thursday to discuss how Department of Housing and Urban Developement's funds may be used towards affordable housing.

Columbia's Community Development Department is hosting the focus group.

Information from the focus groups will guide the city as it writes the five-year consolidation plan to decide how funding from HUD will be used locally.

This is the first of a series of five focus groups that will continue into March, all involving HUD funding.

Thursday's focus group will center on affordable housing.

The next four meetings will discuss community facilities, economic development, neighborhood needs, and homelessness.

The focus group will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8 at Oak Tower, 700 North Garth.