Columbia fun center celebrates final weekend in business

4 days 14 hours 1 minute ago Saturday, August 31 2019 Aug 31, 2019 Saturday, August 31, 2019 10:22:00 PM CDT August 31, 2019 in News
By: Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Family fun center Lazer Lanes will close its doors Sunday, but parts of it will live on in a new location.

"A guy bought it out from us," manager Katelyn Sterchi said. "He's going to move it over to the mall."

The Columbia Mall location will open in November under the name 'Level Up Entertainment.' While Lazer Lanes is closing to the public Sept. 1, it will host one final private group event next week.

"Our last is on Sept. 8, and then they're moving the lanes out starting September 9," Sterchi said. "It'll be right away."

Sterchi's father has owned the building at 3412 Grindstone Parkway for years.

"I know pretty much all the secret hiding spots in this building," she said.

In previous lives, the building was an ice skating rink, an antique mall and an indoor soccer facility.

Lazer Lanes has called it home since 2012. As Columbia has grown, the property Lazer Lanes sits on has become more desirable.

Sterchi said no plans have been finalized, but the building will most likely be razed in the coming months.

She said developers plan to build a mix of restaurants and retail on the site. She said she doesn't mind what replaces Lazer Lanes, except one thing.

"Not student housing," Sterchi said. "We have so much of that."

More News

Grid
List

Columbia councilman facing criminal charge for affordable housing proposal
Columbia councilman facing criminal charge for affordable housing proposal
COLUMBIA - The Cole County prosecutor confirmed Thursday his office filed a criminal charge against Columbia City Councilman Ian Thomas... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 05 2019 Sep 5, 2019 Thursday, September 05, 2019 10:17:00 AM CDT September 05, 2019 in News

City leaders to discuss zoning changes in Columbia Mall
City leaders to discuss zoning changes in Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA – A pair of rezoning proposals could divide property and lower the minimum required parking spots at the Columbia... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 7:12:00 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

Columbia preschools adding Fridays to schedule
Columbia preschools adding Fridays to schedule
COLUMBIA - Starting this week, preschools in the Columbia Public Schools (CPS) district will add Fridays to the calendar, making... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 5:40:00 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

Fayette man charged for making threats at high school football game
Fayette man charged for making threats at high school football game
FAYETTE - The Howard Co. prosecuting attorney is charging a man for threatening people at a high school football game... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 4:18:00 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

Documents: argument led to deadly shooting in Sedalia
Documents: argument led to deadly shooting in Sedalia
SEDALIA - The Pettis County Prosecutors Office charged a man Sunday with murder and other charges after a deadly shooting... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 4:03:46 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

Second man charged in shooting on I-70, documents detail incident
Second man charged in shooting on I-70, documents detail incident
COLUMBIA -The Columbia Police Department is searching for Davion Manns, 19, who is a suspect involved in a shooting on... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 3:44:00 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

Local gun dealer reacts to Walmart pulling ammo from shelves
Local gun dealer reacts to Walmart pulling ammo from shelves
COLUMBIA - Walmart stores nationwide announced Tuesday they will no longer sell handgun ammunition. Local gun stores in Columbia could... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 3:35:00 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

Housing owners and agents lament lack of affordable housing
Housing owners and agents lament lack of affordable housing
COLUMBIA - Rental owners and real estate agents reacted Wednesday to a report from the City of Columbia that shows... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 3:11:00 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

33 bodies have been found from California boat fire, 1 missing
33 bodies have been found from California boat fire, 1 missing
(CNN) -- The 34 people feared dead in a California dive boat fire likely got trapped when the roaring blaze... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 12:54:00 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

More than 2,100 seek to operate medical marijuana facilities
More than 2,100 seek to operate medical marijuana facilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has received more than 2,100 applications from businesses that want to run medical marijuana... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 12:37:00 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

Healthcare advocates push for more universal Medicaid in Missouri
Healthcare advocates push for more universal Medicaid in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Healthcare for Missouri seeks to close the healthcare gap in the state by getting Medicaid expansion legislation on... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 10:39:00 AM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

Two dead after head-on crash in Cole County
Two dead after head-on crash in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - Two people are dead and four others are seriously injured after a head-on crash in Cole County... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 4:53:00 AM CDT September 04, 2019 in Top Stories

Mothers who lost sons to hazing make stop at MU
Mothers who lost sons to hazing make stop at MU
COLUMBIA – Two mothers who lost their sons to hazing made stop at the University of Missouri Wednesday night to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 10:59:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News

Four law enforcement agencies execute search warrant
Four law enforcement agencies execute search warrant
HOLTS SUMMIT - Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant Tuesday night in the 300 block of South Summit... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 10:42:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News

Pentagon approves military construction cash for border wall
Pentagon approves military construction cash for border wall
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday approved the use of $3.6 billion in funding from... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 10:04:36 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News

Gasconade County sees increase in burglaries
Gasconade County sees increase in burglaries
HERMANN – Power tools, fishing equipment, picture frames and trees are just a few of the things that have been... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 9:39:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News

Columbia City Council weighs budget cuts
Columbia City Council weighs budget cuts
COLUMBIA - A main focus at Columbia City Council Tuesday night was the proposed 2020 budget. One of the controversial... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 9:05:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News

Fulton Public Schools short on classroom space
Fulton Public Schools short on classroom space
FULTON - Fulton Public Schools, K-5, are out of classroom space. "The main problem with space, is that we... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 Tuesday, September 03, 2019 7:24:00 PM CDT September 03, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
1pm 79°
2pm 83°
3pm 86°
4pm 85°