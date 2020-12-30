COLUMBIA- Sager Braudis Gallery in downtown Columbia opened its exhibit that features the work of artist Pablo Picasso.
The gallery has monthly exhibits and special annual exhibits that feature the work of world class artists.
Sager Braudis' executive director, Hannah Reeves, says that it was a challenge to develop the Picasso exhibit during the pandemic, as she was concerned that people would be unlikely to visit the gallery.
However, according to Reeves, many people are booking appointments for the Picasso exhibit, particularly due to the safety protocols that the gallery has instilled. This has contributed to the success of the business during the pandemic.
The exhibit has a mix of Picasso's original works, extremely high value artwork, ceramics and estate collection lithographs.
To visit the exhibit, send an email to info@sagerbraudisgallery.com to book private, socially-distanced appointments. The Picasso Exhibit ends on January 30th.