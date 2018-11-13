Columbia gearing up for coming flu season

COLUMBIA - With October, and fall, right around the corner that means flu season is almost back.

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services announced today their plan for fighting the annoying virus.

This year all kids, from six months old to age 18, will be able to receive the flu vaccine for free, which makes one spokesperson say it’s almost a must to get the vaccine.

“We also want you to take that step and get your kid protected from the flu, and we’re providing that at no cost for kids so take advantage of that while you can. We know it can be scary but our nurses are really great and they’re all about hand holding and stickers and making sure that our kids are taken care of,” Public Information officer for Columbia/Boone County Dept. of Public Health and Human Services, Andrea Waner, said.

However, if you’re over the age of 18 the cost of the vaccine will cost $25, but most insurances should be able to cover that cost.

One Columbia man agrees that the vaccine is something people should think about getting.

“I would say it’s fairly important. I think it’s a matter of opinion and choice really. Of course everyone’s going to have different opinions, though honestly, if you have the means to get them you should probably get one,” Seth Murray said.

Also this year, the flu mist will not be offered to anyone, which should help with any possibility of vaccine shortages.

“We’re not anticipating that being an issue this year, obviously because we’re not going to be providing the flu mist. So, I think that we’re not concerned that there’s going to be an over big huge rush of people coming in to get the flu vaccine and us not having enough,” Waner said.

Even if you have gotten the shot in prior years, the department still wants everyone to receive a shot.

“That’s when we tell people you got your shot last year? That’s awesome, congratulations please get it this year too because it changes every year, and so we recommend people get it annually. It’s not a one and done kind of situation. We want you to do it every year,” Waner said.

Anyone wanting the vaccine can go to the Department of Public Health and Human Services Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Schools will also start vaccinating students starting in the fall.