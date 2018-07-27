Columbia gets help with trash collection from temp agency

COLUMBIA- The city's Solid Waste Division hired a temp agency to help the curbside collection crew Thursday morning.

Patricia Weisenfelder, a community relations specialist for the Solid Waste Division said it is unclear how long or how often the agency, People Ready, will be providing the additional help.

Weisenfelder said it is important to understand that relying on temporary staff is not a sustainable solution to a staff shortage.

Columbia will continue to explore sustainable, long-term solutions and appreciate customer patience at this time.

Trash collection will be prioritized, but in an event that recycling is not collected, Weisenfelder said to please leave secured materials at the curb and collection crews will pick it up within 48 hours.