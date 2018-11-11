Columbia Girl Scouts remember 4 killed in hit-and-run

22 hours 55 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:30:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News
By: Nikki Ogle, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri Girl Scouts held a vigil to remember the four people killed in a Wisconsin hit-and-run last week. 

Jayna Kelley, 9, Autumn Helgeson, 10, Haylee Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Schneider were picking up trash along a highway when they were hit by a truck. They were participating in Troop 3055's clean-up event, according to The Associated Press.

Members of Troop 70974 in Columbia wore green and black ribbons Saturday night while reading the four obituaries, reading poems, saying prayers and having a moment of silence. 

Troop leader Rhonda Beaman said she thought her girls needed to heal together. 

"We’re moms, and we’re daughters," she said. I can’t even fathom what the families are feeling and to been there and watched your daughter get hit. It broke my heart."

Rhonda's daughter, Elizabeth, said she was upset when she first heard the news. 

"It could be anybody. It could be any troop here or internationally. It’s just, it’s weird," Elizabeth said. 

Elizabeth said Girl Scouts is a big part of her life. 

"To me, it’s getting to know other girls and become their sisters and become one conjoined family. We’re always joined together in some way," she said. 

Rhonda Beaman said even though Girl Scouts is a large organization, it is one family. 

"We support each other. We love each other," she said. 

Baeman said she hopes more parents will come to her troop's clean-up event to keep the girls safe. 

"We’re all kind of concentrated on what we can do to make them safer. I mean, because, parents trust their girls to us. It’s a huge responsibility," she said. 

