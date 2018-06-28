Columbia Goodwill Gets Upgrade
COLUMBIA - Goodwill in Columbia opened its doors and first-ever drive-thru on Thursday after moving its location down Grindstone from its old address at Rock Bridge Shopping Center. MERS/Goodwill President Lewis Chartock cut the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony early Thursday morning. Out of the forty stores and sixty donation locations across the state, this is the first store to have a donation drive-thru.
"The other store shut down last Saturday and the beauty of this store is it's the first time you can drive-up without getting wet on a rainy day and donate your goods," said Chartock.
Customers and employees were surprised by the appearance of the new store. Frequent customer Sue Clare said, "It was definitely needed. Their old store was small and cramped."
Melissa Parker has been working at Goodwill for eighteen months. She admits it wasn't an easy transition to move stores, but she believes the customers appreciate the changes. "A lot of them have been pleasantly surprised, and that's the kind of reaction we were looking for, good, happy faces," said Parker.
Shoppers seemed pleased with the improvements as goods flew off the shelves Thursday. Chartock believes part of the appeal of the store is in what it has to offer. Chartock said, "It's a great opportunity to get wonderful goods of every kind, and the thing about Goodwill is, it's always going to be unique. It's always going to be different. It's always going to be something that people did not expect to find of the shelves of any store."
