Columbia Group Kicks Off First Fall Colors Trail Ride

COLUMBIA - More than 30 bike riders toughed out the cold Saturday morning to make a 26-mile trek to Rocheport and back for GetAbout Columbia's first Fall Colors Trail Ride.

GetAbout Columbia urges people to get out and be more active by offering new trail rides.

"We really are just encouraging people to get out and ride, hopefully as a form of transportation as well as fitness recreation," GetAbout Columbia Outreach Coordinator Janet Godon said.

Riders began on the Boone County portion of the MKT Trail and then met up with the Katy Trail, the nation's longest developed rail trail. Members of the group said this route is known for being beautiful in the fall.

Godon said the group also wants to inform Columbians about the city's resources.

"There's a lot of people who don't know we have this gem of an MKT Trail and the Katy Trail right in our backyard," Godon said.

The group stopped in Rocheport for food and planned to make it back to Columbia around 3 in the afternoon.

Godon said GetAbout Columbia is planning more trail rides for next year.