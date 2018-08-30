Columbia gun store owner accused of ripping off customers

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster filed a lawsuit Thursday against a Columbia gun store and its owner for allegedly ripping off customers.

Koster filed a lawsuit against ZK Guns, LLC and its owner Zachariah Kean, saying they did not give guns and other merchandise to people after they paid for them.

The lawsuit said Missouri customers never received the merchandise they had ordered. Koster said the customers also never received refunds when they didn’t get their merchandise.

“Consumers deserve to receive what they pay for,” Koster said. “We will continue to take action to protect Missouri consumers when businesses fail to provide merchandise as promised.”

Koster said at least 15 customers filed complaints with the Attorney General’s Office and the Better Business Bureau.

He said he wants to get an injunction that would prohibit ZK Guns from selling guns or gun accessories going forward. He also is hoping to get full compensation for consumers and civil penalties.