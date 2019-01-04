Columbia gyms see spike in interest after New Year's

COLUMBIA – As the holiday season comes to a close, 40 percent of Americans planned on making a New Year's resolution for 2019.

Columbia is no exception.

CrossFit Fringe sees a small spike in membership interest after the New Year.

“A lot of people think that they have to do way too much to start,” said Angelo Fosco, head trainer at CrossFit Fringe.

80 percent of New Year’s resolutions fail within the first 30 days, according to U.S. News.

Most people do not stick with their New Year's resolution to get in shape because they start out doing too much, according to Fosco.

“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna be in the gym three, four, five days a week,’ and you really don’t need that much if you haven’t been exercising,” he said.

Fosco recommended to start with smaller goals that are easier to keep consistent in order to stick to a New Year's resolution.

“Having a plan and making sure you’re consistent with it is probably the biggest thing,” he said. “It doesn’t take five days a week in the gym for two hours. It takes one or two days in the gym for 30 to 45 minutes.”

He also recommended the same method for eating healthier.

“Making small choices one meal a day to start getting on the process, or on the road to eating better,” he said.