Columbia hair salon prepares to reopen its doors

COLUMBIA – Business owners are gearing up to open their doors after the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted on May 4.

Debra Johnson is the co-owner of Studio 311 in Columbia. She said her business has already ordered supplies to protect employees and clients when they reopen.

She said she is worried the local stay-at-home order might not be lifted by May 4. Local communities can still have their own restrictions even after the state reopens.

“We're hoping we can open up. We're very excited to get back to our customers and serving the community of Columbia and the surrounding areas,” said Johnson.

Johnson has ordered smocks, gloves, extra disinfectant, face shields, and masks in preparation. All the stylists will wear gloves and masks or face shields.

The salon will do a full cleaning of their stations in-between clients and get a new smock for the next customer. Johnson said they will also be asking their clients to wear masks.

“Hopefully the face shields and face masks won't have to last forever, because you don't feel extremely connected when you're behind all that,” she said.

Studio 311 has ordered extra tight gloves for its workers because when cutting hair it’s easy to cut the glove if it’s loose. Johnson said stylists already use gloves to dye hair so that won’t change, but she said shampooing might become difficult.

“You can't tell the temperature of the water when you have gloves on. So that makes it hard to know exactly if it's too hot or too cold,” said Johnson.

The salon is considering closing the waiting room to stay compliant with social distancing restrictions. There will be five stylists working at a time with one client each. When a stylist finishes with a client they would go grab the next client from their car.

“We're just praying that the fourth is the day because we're booked and ready to go,” she said.

Johnson’s customers at the salon are like family to her. She said she misses seeing them and wants to know that they’re doing okay.

“You get to know them. Some clients I've been doing 38 years, so I've had them a very long time,” said Johnson.

She said she’s stressed because the salon has been closed since March 29.

“I think we're going to get everybody in like two weeks, and then, you'll have space for two or three weeks. Everybody will be on the same four-week schedule,” she said.

Regardless of possibly being slammed the first few weeks back, Johnson says she is appreciative of the community.

“We've had so much support from customers. Some even sending money or buying gift cards or anything to help us get through this really hard time,” said Johnson.

Studio 311 and other Columbia businesses will be open again starting May 4 as long as the local stay-at-home order is not extended.

Gov. Parson is expected to release more details next week about how he plans to reopen the state in two phases.

Local leaders are still able to have their own restrictions. Mayor Treece talked with KOMU 8 on Friday about what this could look like in Columbia. You can watch that interview here.