Columbia hair salon prepares to reopen its doors

17 hours 14 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 6:02:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in News
By: Amber Raub, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – Business owners are gearing up to open their doors after the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted on May 4. 

Debra Johnson is the co-owner of Studio 311 in Columbia. She said her business has already ordered supplies to protect employees and clients when they reopen.

She said she is worried the local stay-at-home order might not be lifted by May 4. Local communities can still have their own restrictions even after the state reopens.

“We're hoping we can open up. We're very excited to get back to our customers and serving the community of Columbia and the surrounding areas,” said Johnson.

Johnson has ordered smocks, gloves, extra disinfectant, face shields, and masks in preparation. All the stylists will wear gloves and masks or face shields.

The salon will do a full cleaning of their stations in-between clients and get a new smock for the next customer. Johnson said they will also be asking their clients to wear masks. 

“Hopefully the face shields and face masks won't have to last forever, because you don't feel extremely connected when you're behind all that,” she said.

Studio 311 has ordered extra tight gloves for its workers because when cutting hair it’s easy to cut the glove if it’s loose. Johnson said stylists already use gloves to dye hair so that won’t change, but she said shampooing might become difficult.

“You can't tell the temperature of the water when you have gloves on. So that makes it hard to know exactly if it's too hot or too cold,” said Johnson.

The salon is considering closing the waiting room to stay compliant with social distancing restrictions. There will be five stylists working at a time with one client each. When a stylist finishes with a client they would go grab the next client from their car.

“We're just praying that the fourth is the day because we're booked and ready to go,” she said.

Johnson’s customers at the salon are like family to her. She said she misses seeing them and wants to know that they’re doing okay.

“You get to know them. Some clients I've been doing 38 years, so I've had them a very long time,” said Johnson.

She said she’s stressed because the salon has been closed since March 29.

“I think we're going to get everybody in like two weeks, and then, you'll have space for two or three weeks. Everybody will be on the same four-week schedule,” she said.

Regardless of possibly being slammed the first few weeks back, Johnson says she is appreciative of the community.

“We've had so much support from customers. Some even sending money or buying gift cards or anything to help us get through this really hard time,” said Johnson.

Studio 311 and other Columbia businesses will be open again starting May 4 as long as the local stay-at-home order is not extended.

Gov. Parson is expected to release more details next week about how he plans to reopen the state in two phases.

Local leaders are still able to have their own restrictions. Mayor Treece talked with KOMU 8 on Friday about what this could look like in Columbia. You can watch that interview here

More News

Grid
List

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: In-person appointments resume
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: In-person appointments resume
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 5:33:00 AM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Three women make masks for essential workers, communities
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Three women make masks for essential workers, communities
HOLTS SUMMIT - Three women have made more than 1,000 masks for essential workers, patients and people at high risk... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 10:35:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in News

The District hosts virtual shopping event to support local businesses
The District hosts virtual shopping event to support local businesses
COLUMBIA - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown Columbia’s non-essential businesses are finding new ways to promote shopping locally. Each... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 8:31:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in News

Local high school football teams navigate the future during COVID-19
Local high school football teams navigate the future during COVID-19
HALLSVILLE - If you know anything about Mid-Missouri high school football, you probably know the story of last year's Hallsville... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 7:50:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in Sports

Columbia hair salon prepares to reopen its doors
Columbia hair salon prepares to reopen its doors
COLUMBIA – Business owners are gearing up to open their doors after the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted on May... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 6:02:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in News

Home gardening can bring normalcy during COVID-19
Home gardening can bring normalcy during COVID-19
COLUMBIA – During the pandemic, people are turning to home gardens to grow their own food and to stay active.... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 4:59:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County confirms another active case
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County confirms another active case
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 3:10:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in Continuous News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in News

Local telethon raises over $32,000 for COVID-19 relief
Local telethon raises over $32,000 for COVID-19 relief
COLUMBIA —In just eight days, city leaders and volunteers organized an online telethon that would go on to raise more... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 1:01:11 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Endangered person advisory issued for missing teen canceled
UPDATE: Endangered person advisory issued for missing teen canceled
LAKE OZARK— The Camden County Sheriff's Department issued an endangered person advisory for Colten Ryan Sullivan Sunday. According... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 12:24:00 PM CDT April 26, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Man pronounced dead after house fire in Jefferson City
UPDATE: Man pronounced dead after house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department confirmed Steven A. Davis, 35, passed away Sunday after injuries sustained in... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 Sunday, April 26, 2020 10:42:00 AM CDT April 26, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Local group provides meals for Columbia youth
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Local group provides meals for Columbia youth
COLUMBIA— A local group is providing free meals to children and families in the northeast Columbia communities of Rice Road,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 11:41:00 PM CDT April 25, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Musicians hold social distraction concert
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Musicians hold social distraction concert
COLUMBIA - Musicians across the United States are turning to social media platforms to connect with fans. But, in-person concerts... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 6:52:00 PM CDT April 25, 2020 in News

Columbia Memorial Stair Climb goes virtual
Columbia Memorial Stair Climb goes virtual
COLUMBIA - Every year the Columbia Memorial Stair Climb is held in honor of those who lost their lives during... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT April 25, 2020 in News

Cole County stay-at-home order lifted: Jefferson City gyms reopen
Cole County stay-at-home order lifted: Jefferson City gyms reopen
JEFFERSON CITY- At 12:01 p.m. Saturday, non-essential businesses, such as bars, gyms, and restaurants opened their doors in Cole County.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 3:25:00 PM CDT April 25, 2020 in News

Star tight end Albert Okwuegbunam selected by the Denver Broncos
Star tight end Albert Okwuegbunam selected by the Denver Broncos
COLUMBIA - Missouri's star tight end of the last three seasons, Albert Okwuegbunam, was selected by the Denver Broncos with... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 1:40:00 PM CDT April 25, 2020 in Sports

Stephens College virtual film competition promotes creativity at home
Stephens College virtual film competition promotes creativity at home
COLUMBIA – Dozens of people across the world are writing, shooting and editing short films at home for a Stephens... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 1:01:00 PM CDT April 25, 2020 in News

Missouri lawmakers aim to cut $700M from next year's budget
Missouri lawmakers aim to cut $700M from next year's budget
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers plan to cut the state spending plan by about $700 million because of... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:32:19 AM CDT April 25, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
12pm 63°
1pm 67°
2pm 70°
3pm 72°